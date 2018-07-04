1/8
Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg (2nd L) celebrates scoring against Switzerland., AFP
Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg (2nd L) celebrates scoring against Switzerland., AFP
2/8
Switzerland's forward Xherdan Shaqiri (L) challenges Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg. AFP
Switzerland's forward Xherdan Shaqiri (L) challenges Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg. AFP
3/8
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer (2nd R) makes a save to deny Sweden. AFP
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer (2nd R) makes a save to deny Sweden. AFP
4/8
Switzerland's players look dejected at the end of the 90 minutes against Sweden. AFP
Switzerland's players look dejected at the end of the 90 minutes against Sweden. AFP
5/8
England's forward Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot. AFP
England's forward Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot. AFP
6/8
Colombia's defender Yerry Mina celebrates after scoring the equaliser. AFP
Colombia's defender Yerry Mina celebrates after scoring the equaliser. AFP
7/8
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty kicked by Colombia's forward Carlos Bacca during the penalty shootout. AFP
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty kicked by Colombia's forward Carlos Bacca...
8/8
England's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. Is it coming home? AFP
England's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. Is it coming home? AFP