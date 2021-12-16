Swarnim Vijay Diwas 2021: India, Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of victory against Pakistan in 1971 War

1/8

India is celebrating Vijay Diwas today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its win over Pakistan in the 1971 war. About 93,000 armed Pakistani soldiers surrendered on this day and at 4.21 pm, on the 13th day of the war with Pakistan, the ceasefire was signed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian Armed Forces. He lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to mark the occasion. Image Courtesy: Press Information Bureau