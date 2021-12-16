Swarnim Vijay Diwas 2021: India, Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of victory against Pakistan in 1971 War
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute in New Delhi to the bravehearts who let down their lives, President Ram Nath Kovind attended the Victory Day parade in Dhaka
1/8
India is celebrating Vijay Diwas today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its win over Pakistan in the 1971 war. About 93,000 armed Pakistani soldiers surrendered on this day and at 4.21 pm, on the 13th day of the war with Pakistan, the ceasefire was signed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian Armed Forces. He lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to mark the occasion. Image Courtesy: Press Information Bureau
2/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honouring the brave, tweeted, "On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian." Image Courtesy: Press Information Bureau
3/8
President Ram Nath Kovind is in Dhaka to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country. To mark the victory, President Kovind presented a replica of 1971-era MiG 21 aircraft to President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhavn/Twitter
4/8
Earlier on Wednesday, President Kovind visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhavn/Twitter
5/8
India's members of the three wings of the Defence Force pay their respect to the 1971 war martyrs to celebrate the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh, which marks the end of Bnagladesh's bitter nine-month war of independence from Pakistan, in Kolkata. AFP
6/8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a commemorative stamp on the Swarnim Vijay Diwas, celebrating 50 years of India's victory in the 1971war. Image Courtesy: Press Information Bureau
7/8
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presents a medal to a family member of a martyr during Swarnim Vijay Varsh at Balidan Stambh, in Jammu. PTI
8/8
Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhavn/Twitter