1/6 Another good for India in terms of medals in athletics. Highlight being Swapna Barman claiming gold medal in women's heptathlon. India now have 11 gold medals. equalling the 2014 Games tally. AP

2/6 Adding to India's gold tally on Wednesday was Arpinder Singh, who came up with best effort of 16.77m in men's triple jump. AP

3/6 Swapna Barman finished first in shot put, high jump and javelin throw. She came second in in long jump. A total of 6026 points and it was good enough to clinch the gold medal. AP

4/6 Dutee Chand also claimed the silver medal on Wednesday with a scintillating run in the women's 200m final. This is her second silver medal in the Games after 100m final event. AP

5/6 India's mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra also won a bronze medal on Wednesday. They beat North Korea in the quarter-final but lost to China in the semis. Image Courtesy: @Ra_THORe