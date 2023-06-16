Sustainability takes centre stage for Bigg Boss OTT season 2; here's a sneak peek at the house of recycled wonders

4/5

Commenting on the thought and the creativity behind the house, Omung Kumar said, “The ‘strange house’ of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today’s times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces.”