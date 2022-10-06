From Vijay Sethupathi to Paresh Rawal, actors who played transgenders before Sushmita Sen
The actress is all set to portray the role of transgender Gauri Sawant in a new web series and her first look is nothing less than fierce.
Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the role of transgender Gauri Sawant in her new web series and her first look is nothing less than fierce. She wrote on her Instagram account, sharing her look- “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!”
In Sadak, the veteran actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the antagonist Maharani with the kind of volatile rage barely visible in Hindi cinema today. Amrapurkar was humorous and horrific at once, that rare amalgamation not easy to blend.
Paresh Rawal is much more than the comedic veteran he’s made out to be post the cult of Hera Pheri. Why is he not the go to actor anymore when it comes to such sensitive parts like these? Rawal was sensational in Tamanna where he humanized a part shockingly exploited for comic relief in many titles in Bollywood.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was your perfect love story until that revelation, that brutal confession that brings an impassioned romance to a screeching halt. There’s shame in Vaani Kapoor’s past, and more shame in her present. Abhishek Kapoor told a progressive love story through the gaze of extremely regressive people. The realization was nothing but inevitable.
Super Deluxe was truly super in its portrayal of its array of complex characters struggling with their own demons in a claustrophobic city. At its heart was the fearless Vijay Sethupathi, nailing the part of the transgender with aplomb.