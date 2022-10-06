From Vijay Sethupathi to Paresh Rawal, actors who played transgenders before Sushmita Sen

1/5

Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the role of transgender Gauri Sawant in her new web series and her first look is nothing less than fierce. She wrote on her Instagram account, sharing her look- “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!”