External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu for dinner on Sunday at the Sefako Makgatho guesthouse. The trio discussed enhanced co-operation between the two nations in a number of fields including the likes of agriculture and information technology. Twitter@RuchirajKamboj

A key topic of discussion during the dinner was the upcoming 125th anniversary of the day when Mahatma Gandhi was thrown off a train compartment in South Africa. Swaraj and Ramaphosa discussed Gandhi's legacy at length, with Ramaphosa highlighting the importance of Gandhi's contributions to South Africa. Twitter@RuchirajKamboj

The meeting was preceded by a quick interaction in the morning between the representatives of each country. This meeting is expected to lay the initial groundwork for next month's annual summit. Twitter@RuchirajKamboj

The meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs was held in Pretoria, with the representatives from all five coutries in attendance. Swaraj expressed India's willingness to contribute towards co-operation between the nations that comprise BRICS and stressed on working together in a way that promotes development. Twitter@MEAIndia