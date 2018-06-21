1/9
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj embarked on a seven-day tour to Europe on 17 June to strengthen ties with Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium. She arrived in Brussels on Wednesday. Twitter/@MEAIndia
2/9
Swaraj visited the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, on Monday and discussed forging and revitalising bilateral relationships. Twitter/@MEAIndia
3/9
She also met with the Foreign Minister of Italy Enzo Moavero Milanesi on the same day and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Twitter/@MEAIndia
4/9
Swaraj and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian agreed that India and France will work to shape a strong development partnership, in the fields of smart urbanisation, science and technology, clean energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors on Tuesday. Twitter/@MEAIndia
5/9
Swaraj also addressed a meeting of Indians in France and said that Indians in every part of the world carry India and its civilisational ethos in their hearts. Twitter/@MEAIndia
6/9
In the third leg of her European tour, Swaraj met Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel. Some of the topics they discussed were trade, investment and digital India. Twitter/@MEAIndia
7/9
The external affairs minister also made a courtesy call on Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume on Wednesday. Twitter/@MEAIndia
8/9
On Thursday in the last leg of her tour, Swaraj met the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. According to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, they spoke about exchanged views on progress made on the understandings reached during the last India-EU Summit in 2017. Twitter/@MEAIndia
9/9
Swaraj, in the end, called on Antonio Tajani, President of European Parliament in Brussels and held talks about security, trade, sustainable development, research and innovation. Twitter/@Antonio_Tajani
