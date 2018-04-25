External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar...

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar co-chaired the sixth round of the India-Mongolia Joint Consultative Committee (IMJCC), focussing on a range of issues, including economic, energy, political, strategic, educational and cultural ties. Twitter/@MEAIndia

Addressing the media following the India-Mongolia Joint Consultative Committee meeting, Swaraj said both sides agreed to jointly combat terror and boost bilateral trade. Twitter/@MEAIndia

