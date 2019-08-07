1/7 Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with State honors at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi on Wednesday. The senior BJP leader passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. PTI Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with State honors at the Lodhi...

2/7 Swaraj's mortal remains were first taken to the BJP headquarters and then to the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. Twitter@AIRNewsHindi Swaraj's mortal remains were first taken to the BJP headquarters and then to the Lodhi...

3/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects by laying a floral wreath at Swaraj's residence in New Delhi. He was also seen consoling Swaraj's daughter Bansuri. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects by laying a floral wreath at Swaraj's residence in...

4/7 Senior Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, paid their last respects to Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. PTI Senior Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, paid their last respects...

5/7 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tribute to the former minister at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tribute to the former minister at the BJP headquarters...

6/7 Home Minister Amit Shah honored the departed leader by laying the BJP flag over her mortal remains at the BJP headquarters. PTI Home Minister Amit Shah honored the departed leader by laying the BJP flag over her mortal...