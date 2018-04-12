1/9 India's Sushil Kumar poses with the national flag after wining in men's FS 74Kg wrestling. AP India's Sushil Kumar poses with the national flag after wining in men's FS 74Kg wrestling. AP

2/9 India's Gold medalist in men's FS 57Kg wrestling Rahul Aware bits his medal soon after a medal ceremony. AP India's Gold medalist in men's FS 57Kg wrestling Rahul Aware bits his medal soon after a medal...

3/9 Canada's Gold medalist in women's FS 53Kg wrestling Dina Weicker, center, stands with India's Silver medalist Babita Kumari and Nigeria's Bronze medalist Bose Samuel during a medal ceremony. AP Canada's Gold medalist in women's FS 53Kg wrestling Dina Weicker, center, stands with India's...

4/9 India's Silver medalist in women's FS 53Kg wrestling Babita Kumari waves during a medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games. AP India's Silver medalist in women's FS 53Kg wrestling Babita Kumari waves during a medal ceremony...

5/9 India's Kiran Bishnoi wrestles with Mauritius's Katouskia Pariadhaven to win Bronze medal in women's FS 76Kg wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. AP India's Kiran Bishnoi wrestles with Mauritius's Katouskia Pariadhaven to win Bronze medal in...

6/9 India's Rahul Aware, in blue, celebrates soon after wining against Canada's Steven Takahashi to win Gold medal in men's FS 57Kg wrestling. AP India's Rahul Aware, in blue, celebrates soon after wining against Canada's Steven Takahashi to...

7/9 Women's discus silver medalist India's Seema Punia right, and bronze medalist and compatriot Navjeet Dhillon celebrate. AP Women's discus silver medalist India's Seema Punia right, and bronze medalist and compatriot...

8/9 Silver medalist for the women's discus throw India's Seema Punia, left, and bronze medalist and compatriot Navjeet Dhillon celebrate with their national flag. AP Silver medalist for the women's discus throw India's Seema Punia, left, and bronze medalist and...