1/4
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor with producers Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala at Kedarnath trailer launch on 11 November
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor with producers Pragya Kapoor and...
2/4
Kedarnath revolves around the love story of Mansoor and Mukku, which occurs alongside happenings inspired by the 2013 Uttarkhand floods
Kedarnath revolves around the love story of Mansoor and Mukku, which occurs alongside...
3/4
The film marks Sara Ali Khan's debut and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along with Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che
The film marks Sara Ali Khan's debut and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor...
4/4
Kedarnath will release in cinemas on 7 December
Kedarnath will release in cinemas on 7 December