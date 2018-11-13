Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor with producers Pragya Kapoor and...

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor with producers Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala at Kedarnath trailer launch on 11 November

Kedarnath revolves around the love story of Mansoor and Mukku, which occurs alongside happenings inspired by the 2013 Uttarkhand floods

