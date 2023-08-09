Suryakumar Shines as India make a comeback in third T20I to keep series hopes alive
After being cornered 2-0 in the five match T20Is series, India on Tuesday bounced back with a 7 wicket win in the third game.
West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India’s captain Hardik Pandya after India won the third T20 by seven wickets. AP
West Indies’ Brandon King was the top scorer for the hosts with 42 off 42 balls. AP
West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell was shoulder to shoulder with a blistering 40 off 19 at a strike rate of 210. AP
India’s Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue in the game with 3 wickets. AP
India’s Suryakumar Yadav powered the Indian chase with a blitz of 83 runs from 44 deliveries. AP
Tilak Varma was right on the dot with an unbeaten 49 off 37. He took the chase to the conclusion and saw India home. AP