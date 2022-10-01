Suriya, Jyothika and the cast and crew of Soorarai Pottru felicitated at the 68th National Film Awards
The 68th National Film Awards that took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, witnessed the cast and crew of Soorarai Pottru being honoured with 5 National awards, presented by President Draupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur. Suriya was joined by wife and co-producer Jyothika, who also attended the ceremony in Delhi.
The Amazon Original movie bagged all major National Film Awards in the feature film all-language category, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya) and Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay and Best Background Score.
The film won 5 of the main awards in the Feature Film Category. Namely: Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd; Director: Sudha Kongara, Best Actor: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actor: Suriya, Best Actress: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actress: Aparrna Balamurali, Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara, Best Background Score: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) – GV Prakash Kumar
Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Puthum Pudhu Kaalai) and produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga and Aalif Surti, Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya alongside Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and is based on the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, Retd. Army captain and founder of the famous low-cost airline Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru is streaming now on Prime Video.