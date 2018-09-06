1/6 The Supreme Court on Thursday partially decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which previously deemed consensual sex between homosexual adults as a criminal offence. A five-judge bench concurred that this section of the law cannot be regarded as constitutional. Reuters The Supreme Court on Thursday partially decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code,...

2/6 The judgement came after a batch of writ petitions were filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. Reuters The judgement came after a batch of writ petitions were filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist...

3/6 The bench, stating that homosexuality is not a mental disorder, hoped for a better future. It said that the Indian Constitution nurtures dissent as a safety valve of society. The bench, stating that homosexuality is not a mental disorder, hoped for a better future. It...

4/6 The apex court directed the Union of India to take all measures to properly broadcast the fact that homosexuality is not a criminal offence, and to create public awareness and eliminate the stigma members of the community have to face. The court also asked that the police force should be given be periodic training to sensitise them about the issue. PTI The apex court directed the Union of India to take all measures to properly broadcast the fact...

5/6 Referring to Section 377 as arbitrary Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra spoke for the five-judge bench and said that the autonomy, intimacy and identity of an individual are to be protected. He said that majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. Referring to Section 377 as arbitrary Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra spoke for the...