To sum up the Super Sunday, the best was kept for the last. Heartbreak for England, but joy for Roberto Mancini's Italy as they ended their 53-year wait for the European Crown with 3-2 win over England via penalties. Playing in front of a hostile Wembley crowd, Luke Shaw dramatically put hosts 1-0 up in the second minute, only for Leonardo Bonucci to level the scores in the 67th minute. The scores remained 1-1 and forced the match into extra time, but despite a few close chances from both sides, a winner was yet to be decided at end of 120 minutes. AP