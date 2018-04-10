1/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan of celebrate after thumping Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their first match of the IPL 2018. Sportzpics Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan of celebrate after thumping...

2/7 Siddharth Kaul of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of K Gowtham Krishnappa of the Rajasthan Royals. He starred with the ball and picked up two wickets at an economy of 4.25. Sportzpics Siddharth Kaul of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of K Gowtham Krishnappa of the...

3/7 Apart from taking two fantastic catches, Rashid Khan picked up a wicket and conceded 23 runs in his four overs. Sportzpics Apart from taking two fantastic catches, Rashid Khan picked up a wicket and conceded 23 runs in...

4/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad put a dominating bowling performance and restricted Rajasthan Royals to 125/9 after opting to bowl. Sportzpics Sunrisers Hyderabad put a dominating bowling performance and restricted Rajasthan Royals to 125/9...

5/7 Jaydev Unadkat of the Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Incidentally, it was the only wicket that RR managed to pick. Sportzpics Jaydev Unadkat of the Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of the Sunrisers...

6/7 Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad slammed his 29th fifty. Sportzpics Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad slammed his 29th fifty. Sportzpics