'Sunrise of New Future': A look at INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

6/6

The construction of INS Vikrant began in 2009 at the state-owned Cochin Shipyard. According to the Indian Navy, more than 50 Indian manufacturers were directly involved in the project and more than 40,000 people were indirectly employed. More than 76 per cent of the components used to build INS Vikrant are indigenous including 21,500 tonnes of special steel employed in the construction of the carrier. PTI