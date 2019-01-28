1/7
Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton hit the red carpet for Natalia's new film Velvet Buzzsaw at the Sundance Film Festival. Dyer was wearing a unique flowing black dress with white floral prints, with white sleeves and a white collar. Source: Getty
Julianne Moore attending the premiere of After The Wedding during Sundance Film Festival 2019 Source: Twitter- DivineJulianne
Mindy Kaling's comedy film Late Night was premiered at Sundance Film Festival and reportedly is picked up by Amazon Studios. Source: Getty Images
The film he wrote and co-starred in, Honey Boy, has LeBeouf playing a fictionalized version of his own father. Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil
Zac Efron sports a blond look at the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile party at Sundance Film Festival 2019. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Awkwafina dons a casual look with long overcoat and boots at the Sundance Film Festival. Source: Twitter-OnTheRedCarpet
Glenn Close dons a trenchcoat over a white T-shirt for the Sundance Red carpet. Source: Twitter: OnTheRedCarpet
