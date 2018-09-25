1/5 The lead pair of Sui Dhaaga : Made in India, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has been on a promotional spree for their film, which is slated to release on 28 September, 2018 The lead pair of Sui Dhaaga : Made in India, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has been on a...

2/5 For their Delhi promotions, Anushka and Varun unveiled a huge installation of a brightl-coloured sewing machine For their Delhi promotions, Anushka and Varun unveiled a huge installation of a brightl-coloured...

3/5 The makers put up a giant sewing machine at Connaught Place in Delhi to salute the rich and diverse tradition of art and crafts that India is known for across the world The makers put up a giant sewing machine at Connaught Place in Delhi to salute the rich and...

4/5 Varun and Anushka play a tailor, Mauji, and an embroiderer, Mamta, in the film and the installation is a reflection of their characters in Sui Dhaaga Varun and Anushka play a tailor, Mauji, and an embroiderer, Mamta, in the film and the...