1/5
The lead pair of Sui Dhaaga : Made in India, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has been on a promotional spree for their film, which is slated to release on 28 September, 2018
The lead pair of Sui Dhaaga : Made in India, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has been on a...
2/5
For their Delhi promotions, Anushka and Varun unveiled a huge installation of a brightl-coloured sewing machine
For their Delhi promotions, Anushka and Varun unveiled a huge installation of a brightl-coloured...
3/5
The makers put up a giant sewing machine at Connaught Place in Delhi to salute the rich and diverse tradition of art and crafts that India is known for across the world
The makers put up a giant sewing machine at Connaught Place in Delhi to salute the rich and...
4/5
Varun and Anushka play a tailor, Mauji, and an embroiderer, Mamta, in the film and the installation is a reflection of their characters in Sui Dhaaga
Varun and Anushka play a tailor, Mauji, and an embroiderer, Mamta, in the film and the...
5/5
Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga's plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign
Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga's plot is inspired by...