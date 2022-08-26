Suffer, Sorrow, Struggle: Rohingya refugees mark fifth anniversary of exodus
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar. The country is currently hosting over a million refugees and attempts have been made to repatriate them since 2017, but to no avail
Rohingya refugees shout slogans during Genocide Remembrance Day on Thursday to mark the fifth anniversary since they fled from Myanmar following a military offensive. Bangladesh is currently hosting more than one million Rohingya refugees, according to a report by The Associated Press. AFP
Refugees listen to a speaker during a rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh. The US, European Union and other Western nations have pledged to support the cause of Rohingyas in the international courts. AFP
Rohingya refugees walk through a market at Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia. The situation for Rohingyas in Myanmar has worsened since the military takeover last year, with authorities failing to send them back. AFP
A woman swings her child in a makeshift Hindu camp in Ukhia. On the eve of the anniversary, Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that his country wants the refugees to return to Myanmar safely after two failed attempts of sending them back since 2017. AFP
Refugees hold a banner of Genocide Remembrance Day during a rally organised by thousands of Rohingyas in Bangladesh. The issue of the Rohingya crisis has gone to the international courts several times where Myanmar has denied of any wrongdoings. AFP
Women refugees stand inside a Hindu refugee camp in Bangladesh. US Secretary Antony J Blinken said in a statement that US remains committed to fight for the justice of Rohingyas. AFP
Rohingya refugee children attend a class at a school in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. According to a report by The Associated Press, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a bilateral agreement in 2017 for the repatriation of the refugees. AFP
A Rohingya refugee man worships Hindu goddess at a refugee camp. AFP