1/7 Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body Friday, in a breakthrough accord aimed at ending the country's months-long political crisis. It came after two days of talks following the collapse of the previous round of negotiations in May over who should lead the new ruling body, a civilian or soldier. AP

2/7 Sudan has been rocked by a political crisis since the army ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April on the back of widespread protests, with the generals who seized power resisting demonstrators' demands to hand it over to a civilian administration. Reuters

3/7 The tension between the two sides had further soared after a brutal raid on a longstanding protest camp outside army headquarters in the capital Khartoum that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds on 3 June. Reuters

4/7 The latest round of talks had resumed Wednesday after intense mediation by Ethiopian and African Union envoys, who had put forward a draft proposal to break the weeks-long deadlock. Reuters

5/7 Before talks collapsed in May the generals and protest leaders had agreed on forming a 300-member parliament, with two-thirds of lawmakers to be from the protest movement. Reuters

6/7 At least 136 people have been killed across the country since the raid, including more than 100 on 3 June, according to doctors close to the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change. AP