Submerged: Floods wreak havoc in Assam; roads destroyed, tracks drowned and people struggling to stay afloat
Incessant downpour for more than a week, coupled with landslides, in Assam has led to the death of nine people and affected another 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts
The flood situation in Assam has worsened with hundreds of thousands of people stranded on the roofs of their homes or have fled to higher ground as more torrential rain fell. Train coaches have toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in Assam. AP
People inspect the area of a landslide after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district in Assam. The the number of affected has risen to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the toll now stands at nine. AP
Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Hojai district. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. AFP
A landslide after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district. The local administration has set up many relief camps for the affected people. AP
Children make their way on a raft past homes in a flooded area after heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam. Officials said said 46160.43 hectares of crop area have been inundated in the current wave of flood. AFP
Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district. The Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit parts of the state by deploying boats and helicopters. AFP
Villagers lead their cattle to a partially flooded road after travelling on a boat through flood waters following heavy rains in Nagaon district. AFP
A boundary wall of Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Guwahati. PTI
An uprooted tree due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district. At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official said. PTI
A damaged road following heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district of Assam. PTI