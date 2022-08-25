Submerged cars, wrecked homes: Texas reels under massive flood
Following a long dry spell of extreme drought-like conditions, Texas recorded its wettest month in August. Responding to hundreds of calls from distressed residents, firefighters across the state are currently conducting rescue operations
Cars submerge on the flooded roads in Mesquite, Texas. Dallas, on Tuesday, recorded the wettest August, reaching 10.38 inches. AP
Firefighters rescue a family of four from their inundated home in Balch Springs, Texas. Flash floods and torrential rain forced many people to move to safer locations. AP
A woman looks for any personal belonging that she might find in her flood-stricken wellness studio in Dallas. According to an officer of Dallas County commissioners, a 60-year-old woman died when her car was swept away by flood water. AP
Firefighters from the Mesquite Fire Department inspect the flooded area at Interstate 635 Service Road. The flash flood in Texas comes after days of exceptional drought. AP
A man walks on the soggy carpet after flood water wrecked his house in Texas' Haltom City. Rescue operations were carried out across the state in response to hundreds of calls from residents. AP
A car sits abandoned on the flooded road at Victory Avenue and North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. County Judge Clay Jenkins declared that a natural disaster had occurred in the county area and requested federal and state assistance to help those in need. AP
A car with only its roof visible sits alone on a flooded street in Dallas. AFP
A man walks on a flooded road to check the depth of the water. The period before the unprecedented rainfall was extremely dry with the state recording less than an inch of rainfall in July. AP