1/6 Student of the Year's 'The Jawaani Song' features the cast (from L to R— Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday) dancing to a recreated version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'. Firstpost/ Simran Singh Student of the Year's 'The Jawaani Song' features the cast (from L to R— Tara Sutaria, Tiger...

2/6 Student of the Year cast arrive at 'The Jawaani Song's' launch in Mumbai. Firstpost/Simran Singh Student of the Year cast arrive at 'The Jawaani Song's' launch in Mumbai. Firstpost/Simran Singh

3/6 Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have added a contemporary touch to the classic in 'The Jawaani Song'. Firstpost/Simran Singh Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have added a contemporary touch to the...

4/6 Student of the Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria (in picture) and Ananya Panday. Firstpost/Simran Singh Student of the Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria (in picture) and Ananya Panday....

5/6 Tiger Shroff (in picture) plays the male lead. The film is a follow-up of 2012's Student of the Year Tiger Shroff (in picture) plays the male lead. The film is a follow-up of 2012's Student of the Year