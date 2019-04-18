Student of the Year's 'The Jawaani Song' features the cast (from L to R— Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday) dancing to a recreated version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'. Firstpost/ Simran Singh
Student of the Year cast arrive at 'The Jawaani Song's' launch in Mumbai. Firstpost/Simran Singh
Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have added a contemporary touch to the classic in 'The Jawaani Song'. Firstpost/Simran Singh
Student of the Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria (in picture) and Ananya Panday. Firstpost/Simran Singh
Tiger Shroff (in picture) plays the male lead. The film is a follow-up of 2012's Student of the Year
Student of the Year 2's narrative depicts a love triangle between Sutaria's Mia, Panday's Shreya and Shroff's Rohan. Firstpost/Simran Singh
