Street-cleaning donkeys in Turkey unwind with Beethoven
The medieval town of Mardin, with around 60,000 residents, generates nearly 10 tonnes of waste each day
The medieval Turkish city of Mardin has been using donkeys to clear the waste. Guided by city workers, these cream-coloured donkeys travel through the narrow alleys of the city collecting rubbish. AFP
The old town alone has 60,000 residents, generating nearly 10 tonnes of waste every day, which is collected by these donkeys. The donkeys work for eight hours a day, with a break after four hours in the middle. AFP
The town has named their street-cleaning donkeys with names like Gaddar (Cruel), Cefo (Indulgent) and Bozo (Pale). According to Kadri Toparli, who works for the Mardin old town cleaning team, they “have the status of municipal employees”. AFP
And after a long day’s work, the donkeys relax by listening to classical music in the evenings. Kadri Toparli says they love listening to Beethoven’s works. He adds that the town goes to great lengths to treat the donkeys with care and respect. AFP
Recruited at the age of six, the donkeys are retired with great fanfare when they reach the age of 14 or 15. There is an official ceremony, with a plate of watermelon offered to the pension-age donkey instead of a cake. AFP
Many European cities, particularly those in France and Italy, have been inspired by Mardin and use donkeys for municipal services in areas difficult to reach by car. Abdulkadir Tutasi, the mayor of the old town, says that the donkeys are ecological, as they "don't pollute". AFP