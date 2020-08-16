Visual artists collaborate for fundraiser to support communities affected in the Beirut blast

A fundraising initiative, titled 'For the Love of Beirut', is led by Ruwa and Gulf Photo Plus in partnership with Beirut Center of Photography, In My House, and Jadaliyya to celebrate love and an intimate appreciation for Beirut, and to support the communities affected by the blast.
This initiative brings together a selection of over 60 international visual artists, from Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia, Yemen, Mauritania, Somaliland, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi, Tanzania, Iran, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Bahrain, India, USA, Philippines, Sudan, Turkey, France, Spain, Canada, and Russia | Photograph by Tanya Habjouqa. In the picture: Young Palestinian girl in the ruins of Kufr Biryam village in the Galilee. A village forcibly displaced in 1948 is now a 'nature reserve' | (2016)
These photographs have been put up for print sale, of which 100 percent of the proceeds (minus printing/packaging costs) will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross | Photograph by Stephanie Sinclair. In the picture: A young boy rides a horse along the Corniche, a walkway along the Mediterranean Sea, Beirut, Lebanon. Several horses are available for short rides near the water, a common leisure activity for less wealthy residents of Beirut | (2006)
The online print sale began on Monday, 10 August at 8 pm Beirut time and 1 pm New York time, and will last for two weeks, ending on 26 August at midnight Beirut time | Photograph by Newsha Tavakolian. In the picture: Portrait of Negin in Tehran | (2010)
Collected works range from contributions by independent Lebanese artists and the Beirut Center of Photography, to works by artists from the region (Levant, Gulf, North Africa) as well as contributions by members of NOOR, Magnum, and the international community beyond | Photograph by Myriam Boulous. In the picture: Ahmad takes a break to pray in Mar Mikhael. He is part of a Palestinian association that is helping the victims of the explosion.
Photograph by Pierre Mohamed-Petit. In the picture: France, Provence, BW 5x4 Negative darkroom lith print. Titled 'Constellation of Elements', this image depicts how fragile threads compose the binding element. These experiments explore the fluidity and the relation between mankind and the elements from the soil and water. Through trails and experiment, this project plays with the understanding of time and times, and the ephemeral metaphorical memories | (2015)
Photograph by Mohammed Al Kouh. In the picture: Fraction of Beirut. This hand coloured gelatine silver print is testament to the existence of Beirut, the cradle of history and culture. "This was my first glimpse of the city from my hotel room window - it looked nothing like the idealistic views I had seen in postcards. I saw layers of Beirut here, its romantic past and its urban decay. I left this city finally understanding - that Beirut's pulse, its lifeline, is its people," says Al Kouh. | (2012)
Photograph by Augustine Parades. In the picture: A boy sleeping in Hostel Beirut. Parades says, "It was 9.24 am; the sun finally awoke from a long night of resting while the moon watched over the city of Beirut, its lovers and its ruins. I packed my bags as I prepared to fly back home and this is what I was saying goodbye to - a boy, sleeping in Hostel Beirut." (This photo is part of Parades' project, Long Night Stands With Lonely, Lonely Boys)
Printed on archival fine art paper, they will be open editions sized at 10x15” (25x38 cms) at US$ 135 + shipping, and will be dispatched globally from Gulf Photo Plus in Dubai | Photograph by Omar Sfeir. In the picture: As Sfeir photographed Lebanons October Revolution and captured its surreal moments, he was reminded of the work of French surrealist artist, artist Rene Magritte. His work pays homage to Magritte’s painting, 'The Lovers,' but with a distinctly Lebanese feel.