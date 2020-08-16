Visual artists collaborate for fundraiser to support communities affected in the Beirut blast

A fundraising initiative, titled 'For the Love of Beirut', is led by Ruwa and Gulf Photo Plus in partnership with Beirut Center of Photography, In My House, and Jadaliyya to celebrate love and an intimate appreciation for Beirut, and to support the communities affected by the blast.

FP Staff August 16, 2020 16:13:33 IST

