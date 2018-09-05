1/6 (Left) Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with Rabindranath Tagore at Oxford University. Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and second President of India and was an exemplary teacher who served as Vice Chancellor of the Andhra University, Delhi University and the Banaras Hindu University. He was also a professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University. Facebook (Left) Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with Rabindranath Tagore at Oxford University. Radhakrishnan...

2/6 On 24 January, 1966, Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, administered the oath of Prime Minister to Indira Gandhi. To commemorate this teacher, philosopher and politician, 5 September, the birth anniversary of this exemplary academician is celebrated as Teachers' Day all over the country. Facebook On 24 January, 1966, Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, administered the oath of Prime...

3/6 Radhakrishnan handing out diplomas to students at a graduation ceremony. Born in a middle-class family, most of Radhakrishnan's education was merited on scholarship. He graduated from the Madras Christian College with a Masters degree in Philosophy. Facebook Radhakrishnan handing out diplomas to students at a graduation ceremony. Born in a middle-class...

4/6 Along with CV Raman, Radhakrishnan was the first Indian to receive the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour in 1954. He was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times. He authored various books like The Hindu View of Life, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore and Eastern Religions and Western Thought. His philosophy was rooted in the Advaita Vedanta and is believed to have bridged the gap between Indian and Western philosophies. Along with CV Raman, Radhakrishnan was the first Indian to receive the Bharat Ratna, the...

5/6 (Right) In a letter to the editor of The Philosophy of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Prof Paul Arthur Schilpp, Radhakrishnan wrote that while he had made minor alterations in his introductory accounts to make them more autobiographical as suggested by Schlipp, he was not convinced that his personal life would be of much interest to the readers. Facebook (Right) In a letter to the editor of The Philosophy of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Prof Paul Arthur...