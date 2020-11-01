In Sumathi Ramaswamy's book, Gandhi features as a muse in the works of several Indian artists

In her book Gandhi in the Gallery, Sumathi Ramaswamy explores why and how India’s modern and contemporary artists have over the past century sought out Gandhi as their muse and invested in him across a wide range of media from painting and sculpture to video installation and digital production.

FP Staff November 01, 2020 16:24:36 IST

