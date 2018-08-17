1/6 In another step towards making China an AI powerhouse, Chinese company WMDOLL, one of the country's biggest sex doll makers, has launched what it calls AI-powered dolls that offer features ranging from simple conversation to moving eyes, arms and torsos. Reuters/Aly Song In another step towards making China an AI powerhouse, Chinese company WMDOLL, one of the...

The AI powered sex doll uses vocabulary by connecting to a database supported by Chinese tech giant Baidu. The dolls are still very basic. They can answer questions but cannot hold longer conversations. Reuters/Aly Song

A worker in the WMDOLL factory located in Guangdong Province in China assembles a sex doll. Reuters/Aly Song

A doll being prepped for a photo shoot at the WMDOLL factory. Online customers can choose these AI dolls from a variety of sizes. Reuters/Aly Song

Smart bots on the operating tables in the factory. The sex dolls made by this Chinese company are available in different styles and sizes. Reuters/Aly Song