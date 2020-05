1/12

The lockdown brought into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown, left many, including the migrant community in Aldona, Goa bereft of work, food and income. These illustrations and verses are reflections on the sheer helplessness and lack of access to necessary resources among the migrants in Aldona as well as the fruitlessness of pity and sympathy so often accorded to the needy by the privileged classes.

