1/6 A migrant caravan with over a thousand people from Honduras set off towards the United States on 23 October, 2018. The Central Americans fleeing the poverty and violence in their region halted at a river in Pijijiapan, Mexico, on 25 October before continuing their journey. The Associated Press/ Rodrigo Abd

2/6 Young Honudran boys play in the waters of the river in Mexico as the caravan of immigrants halts here before embarking upon the approximately 1000 mile march from Mexico to the United States. The Associated Press/ Rodrigo Abd

3/6 A bulk of Honduran migrants set off on this uncertain, yet hopeful march towards the United States. Halting in Mexico, they would begin the second leg of their journey at dawn that would cover a distance of around 45 miles. Some people also hitched a ride on a trailer to Pijijiapan. The Associated Press/ Rodrigo Abd

4/6 Melvin Marquez from Honduras, relaxes while having a bath in a river in Mexico on Thursday, 25 October, 2018. The Associated Press/ Rodrigo Abd

5/6 Two girls bathe on the waters of a river in Mexico as a group of migrants halts in Pijijiapan. In the hope of a safer life in America, the group trekked out of the town of Mapastepec in southern Mexico before dawn. The Associated Press/ Rodrigo Abd