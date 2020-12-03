From the Chennai Photo Biennale, images that celebrate the everyday, unsung heroes of a pandemic year

In collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, Chennai Photo Biennale launched a nation-wide open call for photo-stories to celebrate the everyday unsung heroes of India. The entries are then put up on display on www.my2020hero.in as a virtual exhibition.

FP Staff December 03, 2020 17:15:36 IST

