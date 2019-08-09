1/5 Author Anjum Hassan photographed at the Shillong Public Library as part of Reading Spaces, a project that captures reading practices and habits of five jury members of the 2019 JCB Prize for Literature. Author Anjum Hassan photographed at the Shillong Public Library as part of Reading Spaces, a...

2/5 Traversing through Shillong, Delhi and Udupi, Reading Spaces attempts to explore the intimate and interactive relationship between readers and their environments. Featured in this image is economist Arvind Subramaniam in a cafe at Khan Market, New Delhi. Traversing through Shillong, Delhi and Udupi, Reading Spaces attempts to explore the intimate and...

3/5 Malyalam writer KR Meera at her apartment in Udupi. In capturing the reading spaces of the jury members, the projects poses the questions, 'Does the location of a reader influence the experience of reading? Is that why we return repeatedly to certain places and postures when we read?' Malyalam writer KR Meera at her apartment in Udupi. In capturing the reading spaces of the jury...

4/5 Environmentalist and filmmaker Pradip Krishen in his study at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. Reading Spaces aims to observe places and processes associated with 'when you read and write or what you read and write' which can also make for interesting anecdotes. Environmentalist and filmmaker Pradip Krishen in his study at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. Reading...