'Stop Putin': Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Kyiv as tension escalates
Protesters held a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine
Protesters held a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. AP
Women show posters in support of the Ukraine as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. AP
Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written "Russian occupier" during a rally against Russia in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv. Russia said that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. AP
Protesters hold a banner reading "Stop Putin" in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv. AP
Ukrainians gather for "Mariupol is Ukraine" in Mariupol, Ukraine. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country. AP
A woman wears Ukrainian national colors at a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. AP
A man waves a Ukrainian national flag as he attends a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. AP