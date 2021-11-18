'Still beats in our hearts': Rajnath Singh honours 1962 bravehearts at inauguration of new Rezang La memorial
The defence minister described the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La, the site of an epic battle where Indian troops bravely fought the Chinese soldiers in 1962. The revamped war memorial was inaugurated on the 59th anniversary of the Rezang La battle when Major Shaitan Singh and 98 of his men from the Charlie company of 13 Kumaon Battalion laid their lives in defence of the Chushul-Dungti-Leh axis in Ladakh sector. Image Courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter
Singh described the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army that he said is not "only immortal in the pages of history, but also beats in our hearts". "The historic battle of Rezang La, fought at an altitude of 18,000 feet, is difficult to imagine even today. Major Shaitan Singh and his fellow soldiers fought till 'last bullet and last breath' and wrote a new chapter of bravery and sacrifice," he said. Image Courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty and Northern Army Commander YK Joshi. The revamped war memorial has been thrown open at a time India and China have been locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for nearly one-and-a-half years. Image Courtesy: @rajnathSingh/Twitter
While paying tribute to the fallen heroes at the memorial, the defence minister said that the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army that he said is not "only immortal in the pages of history, but also beats in our hearts". Image Courtesy: @rajnathsingh/Twitter
The original war memorial — a column — was built by the 3, divisional headquarters of the Indian Army. This is the first major revamp, and was undertaken by the Modi government. Image Courtesy: @rajnathsingh/Twitter
At the inauguration, Rajnath Singh also met Brigadier RV Jatar (retired) of the Indian Army, who survived the battle of Rezang La. “It was my good fortune that today, I got an opportunity to meet Brigadier RV Jatar (retired) , who was a company commander at the time,” wrote Singh in a tweet, adding, "I am overwhelmed with respect towards him, and salute his courage. May God keep him health and grant him a long life." Image Courtesy: @rajnathsingh/Twitter