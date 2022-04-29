Stay calm, stay hydrated! How animals are beating the cruel summer heat
The brutal heatwave in India is sparing no one, not even animals. However, animal lovers and good Samaritans are helping them from dehydrating in the heat
It's not just human beings who are reeling from the heat, as temperatures continue to rise across India. Animals, especially strays, are struggling to cope with the heat. AFP
The heat can be especially harsh for strays, who suffer from dehydration. At times like these, Good Samaritans and animal lovers are coming forward to feed strays, like this one in Ahmedabad. AFP
A veterinarian treats a kite suffering from dehydration on a hot summer day at Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad. AFP
A white tiger in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna is being kept cool with the help of a cooler. PTI
Pigeons perch on a water fountain during a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi. PTI
The flock of painted stork take a break in the Doddaballapur Lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru. AFP
A veterinarian treats a parrot suffering from dehydration in Ahmedabad. AFP