Starry Nights: The winners of the Milky War Photographer of the Year contest

8/10

he Eyes of the Universe: This 360-degree time-blended panorama, captured in Bulgaria, shows us what the night sky would look like if we could see two Milky Way arches side by side. The two arches of the Milky Way represent one object in the starry sky, with part of it visible in winter and part of it in summer. Therefore, they are called the winter and summer arches. Image Courtesy: Mihail Minkov/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year