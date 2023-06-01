Starry Nights: The winners of the Milky War Photographer of the Year contest
These 10 images will definitely make you go wow. A look at the winning photographs from the 2023 Milky Way Photographer Of The Year contest
Night under the Baobab Trees: A stunning astro landscape panorama from Madagascar. Here you see the complete Milky Way arc over the imposing baobabs. Image Courtesy: Steffi Lieberman/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Celestial Radiance: This ethereal photograph shows the night sky over Lake Tekapo on New Zealand’s South Island. The image also showcases airglow, a wave-like pattern of red and green caused by ionized molecules in our atmosphere. Image Courtesy: Tom Rae/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Milky Way over Cuenca’s Hoodoos: Some of Spain’s darkest skies can be found in the Serrania de Cuenca, an area of remarkable geological beauty. This image is the result of a long night spent under millions of stars. Image Courtesy: Luis Cajete/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Cafayate star factory: This breathtaking picture of the Milky Way was captured near the town of Cafayate in Argentinia’s Salta province. Photographer Gonzalo Santile says: ‘In the image, you can see the rock formations of this area known as Las Ventanas (“The Windows”) and the small cacti that are the only vegetation here.’ Image Courtesy: Gonzalo Santile/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Winter’s Airglow: This image shows a crazy airglow in the Southern Alps, New Zealand. Airglow is when atoms get charged and excited in the upper atmosphere by the sun and emit this wonderful color and cloud-like pattern. Image Courtesy: Larryn Rae/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
South of Home: This panoramic photograph captures a breathtaking scene in Namibia’s Gross Spitzkoppe Nature Reserve, showing the southern Milky Way gracefully spanning a remarkable formation of smooth granite boulders. Image Courtesy: Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Interstellar: The images captures not only the epic beauty of this desert location and the night sky, but also the personal sense of wonder and accomplishment that comes from checking off a long-awaited destination from a person’s list. Images Courtesy: Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
he Eyes of the Universe: This 360-degree time-blended panorama, captured in Bulgaria, shows us what the night sky would look like if we could see two Milky Way arches side by side. The two arches of the Milky Way represent one object in the starry sky, with part of it visible in winter and part of it in summer. Therefore, they are called the winter and summer arches. Image Courtesy: Mihail Minkov/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
The La Palma Astroexperience: This ethereal image was shot on the Spanish island of La Palma, which is part of the Canaries. The photographer says: “La Palma and the Canary Islands are ideal for astrophotography due to the trade wind clouds that sit at around 1,000 metre (3,280 ft). Being above these clouds makes it clear enough for capturing images, provided there is no haze or high cirrus clouds.” Image Courtesy: Jakob Sahner/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Celestial Shield: The Milky Way over Aunqueospese Castle in the Spanish province of Avila is beautifully captured in this picture. Image Courtesy: Iván Ferrero/2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year