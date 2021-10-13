Star Trek star William Shatner becomes oldest person in history to fly to space
Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.
Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company launched Star Trek actor William Shatner into space on Wednesday, making him the oldest person ever to fly to space, at 90 years. AFP
The Canadian along with three fellow passengers, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries, reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule. AP
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas. AP
The trip lasted about 10 minutes, following which the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. AP
People watch as Blue Origin’s New Shepard flies toward space. AFP