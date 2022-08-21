Standing tall (and slim): World's thinnest skyscraper looks simply spectacular
The super luxurious building situated in New York offers studio apartments that span across 4,500 feet of living space. The starting price of a unit is a whopping $7.75 million
The world's slimmest building, 'Steinway Tower', is located in New York's 111 West 57th Street. Image Courtesy: @111w57/ Instagram
The building is 1,428 feet tall. According to Architectural Digest, it has a height-to-width ratio of 24:1, officially making it the thinnest building in the world. Image Courtesy: @111w57/ Instagram
The building is designed by New York firm SHoP Architects. Image Courtesy: @111w57/Instagram
Filled with luxury amenities, the building has 60 apartments across 84 floors. Image Courtesy: @111w57/ Instagram
Amenities include an 82-feet long swimming pool, sauna, a fitness centre and even a private dining room. Image Courtesy: @111w57/ Instagram
According to Business Insider, each unit has a private elevator. The starting price of a studio unit is $7.75 million dollars. Image Courtesy: @111w57/ Instagram