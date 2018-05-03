1/6 President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Actress Award on veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi (posthumously), being received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. MoS for I & B Rajyavardhan Rathore are also seen. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Actress Award on veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi...

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Dadasaheb Phalke Award on veteran actor Vinod Khanna (posthumously), being received by his son Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita Khanna, during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Union I&B Minister Smriti Irani and MoS for I & B Rajyavardhan Rathore are also seen. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Music Direction Award on AR Rahman during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. I & B Minister Smriti Irani and MoS for I & B Rajyavardhan Rathore are also seen. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

Actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Sridevi was conferred Best Actress Award posthumously. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

Film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi, during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. The family received Best Actress Award on behalf of actress Sridevi who died recently. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist