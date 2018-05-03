1/8 Last Saturday, Bangalore was host to a unique evening when the online women’s magazine, The Ladies Finger, presented Leddis Night!, an all-women performance night with a Sridevi tribute theme. Last Saturday, Bangalore was host to a unique evening when the online women’s magazine, The...

2/8 It was a ladies' night in the truest sense of the word: An all-women audience of 500 women in various Sridevi avatar costumes.

3/8 An all-women line-up of standup comedians (including Aditi Mittal), theatre and dance performers, a female DJ, bartender, waitstaff, and even a female bouncer was present for the event.

4/8 It was a glorious night of great powerful female laughter, comedy, song, dance, cosplay and Sridevi-themed cocktails.

5/8 Sridevi's Charlie Chaplin avatar from Mr India greeted the crowds at the registration desks. Image credit: Harshini Vasu

6/8 The participants emulated Sridevi's fondness for crazy headgear. Image credit: Siddharth Sumitran

7/8 A participant dressed as Benazir from Khuda Gawah. A participant dressed as Benazir from Khuda Gawah.