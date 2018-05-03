1/8
Last Saturday, Bangalore was host to a unique evening when the online women’s magazine, The Ladies Finger, presented Leddis Night!, an all-women performance night with a Sridevi tribute theme.
Last Saturday, Bangalore was host to a unique evening when the online women’s magazine, The...
2/8
It was a ladies’ night in the truest sense of the word: An all-women audience of 500 women in various Sridevi avatar costumes.
It was a ladies’ night in the truest sense of the word: An all-women audience of 500 women in...
3/8
An all-women line-up of standup comedians (including Aditi Mittal), theatre and dance performers, a female DJ, bartender, waitstaff, and even a female bouncer was present for the event.
An all-women line-up of standup comedians (including Aditi Mittal), theatre and dance performers,...
4/8
It was a glorious night of great powerful female laughter, comedy, song, dance, cosplay and Sridevi-themed cocktails.
It was a glorious night of great powerful female laughter, comedy, song, dance, cosplay and...
5/8
Sridevi’s Charlie Chaplin avatar from Mr India greeted the crowds at the registration desks. Image credit: Harshini Vasu
Sridevi’s Charlie Chaplin avatar from Mr India greeted the crowds at the registration desks....
6/8
The participants emulated Sridevi's fondness for crazy headgear. Image credit: Siddharth Sumitran
The participants emulated Sridevi's fondness for crazy headgear. Image credit: Siddharth Sumitran
7/8
A participant dressed as Benazir from Khuda Gawah.
A participant dressed as Benazir from Khuda Gawah.
8/8
Sridevi loved white flowers, especially mogra, and so Leddis Night volunteers handed out freshly cut strings of mogra to audience members. Image credit: Vanmayi Shetty
Sridevi loved white flowers, especially mogra, and so Leddis Night volunteers handed out freshly...