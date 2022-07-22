Sri Lankan security forces arrest nine at President's Secretariat in crackdown on anti-government protests
The protestors refuse to accept Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president as they hold him partly responsible for the country's unprecedented economic and political crisis
Protesters on Friday continued to occupy the President's Secretariat despite the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president. AFP
Sri Lankan security forces demolished the main anti-government protest camp in the capital, evicting activists in a pre-dawn assault on Thursday that raised international concern for dissent under the new pro-West president. AP
The protesters returned to Colombo on Wednesday after Parliament voted in six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as the country's new president. They refused to accept Wickremesinghe as the new president, holding him partly responsible for the country's unprecedented economic and political crisis. AFP
The main protest group, which blocked entry to the President's Office since 9 April, said they would continue their struggle till Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned. ‘Our victory would come only when we are able to form the people's Assembly,’ Lahiru Weerasekera, a group spokesman said. AP
The police, with the help of three armed forces and the Special Task Force, arrested the suspects aged between 26 and 58 as it evacuated the protesters staying in the Presidential Secretariat office, its main entrance, and around the offices in the Colombo Fort. AFP
The new president said he would extend support to the peaceful protesters but would be tough on those who try to promote violence under the guise of peaceful protests. AP