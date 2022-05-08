Sri Lanka economic crisis: Truck transporting cooking gas looted by crowd
Protests have spread across the country against worsening paucity of gas, fuel, food and medicines as the country faces an unprecedented economic crisis of foreign exchange to finance essential imports
1/5
A Sri Lankan man shouts in jubilation after a truck carrying cooking gas arrived at a distribution center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8 May, 2022. AP
2/5
Enraged crowd loot a truck transporting cooking gas cylinders in Colombo on 8 May, 2022, who had been waiting in line overnight for supplies. AFP
3/5
A Sri Lankan man pushes back a police motorbike without allowing the same to proceed as protestors demanding supply of essentials block an intersection for the second consecutive day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8 May, 2022. AP
4/5
Sri Lankans rush to buy cooking gas following the arrival of a cooking gas at a distribution center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8 May, 2022. AP
5/5
Consumers in long lines to buy cooking gas use their empty cylinders to block a main intersectional road in Colombo on 8 May, 2022, after a local store ran out of supplies. AFP