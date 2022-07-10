Wimbledon 2022: Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton, former champions attend women's final
Wimbledon photos: Celebrities galore came down to the Centre Court for the women's final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.
Global stars and icons tend to descend on Wimbledon during the finals and 2022 was no different. The biggest attraction was Top Gun star Tom Cruise who took his place in the Royal Box for the women's final featuring Ons Jabeur and eventual champion Elena Rybakina. AP
As is tradition, Duchess of Cambridge presented the winner with the trophy. Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in yellow in bright London sunshine. AP
British actress Jodie Comer was also in attendance. She's popular for appearing as Rey's mother in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Villanelle in Killing Eve and Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel. AP
Dame Maggie Smith, who won Academy Awards in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and in 1978 for California Suite, is greeted by former tennis player Billie Jean King. AP
Not just celebrities and royalty, tennis royalty were also in attendance for the women's final. It included 1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975 Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King. AP
Martina Navratilova, champion in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, was also in attendance alongside 1972 junior Wimbledon winner Ilana Kloss.
1997 Wimbledon singles champion and five time doubles winner Martina Hingis was also in attendance. AP