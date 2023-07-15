Photos

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova stuns Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Marketa Vondrousova stunned favourite Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam and become the first unseeded female player to clinch a Wimbledon title.

FP Sports July 15, 2023 22:33:03 IST
Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday became the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era. She defeated Ons Jabeur in the final. AP
Ons Jabeur made a strong start to the final against Marketa Vondrousova, taking a 4-2 lead in the first set. AP
Marketa Vondrousova however stood firm and pulled off a comeback to win the first set 6-4. AP
Ons Jabeur had won the 2023 Wimbledon semis and quarters after losing the first set and tried to do something same in the final, taking a 4-3 lead in the second set. AP
Marketa Vondrousova however had a better service game and fewer unforced errors as she won the second set and the championship 6-4, 6-4. AP
This was the second straight Wimbledon final defeat for Ons Jabeur. Last year she had lost to Elena Rybakina in the summit clash. AP
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova is the third woman from her country to win the Wimbledon title. AP
