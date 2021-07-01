Tokyo Olympics 2020: Usain Bolt to Rafael Nadal, a look at superstars who will miss the Games [Photos]
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see some of the biggest names in recent sporting history miss out, whether that's due to retirement or through injury.
Since his exploits in Beijing in 2008, Usain Bolt quickly became the face of athletics, but for the first time in over a decade, the charismatic Jamaican sprinter will not be present at the Olympics, retiring after his triumph at Rio 2016. AFP
Since bursting onto the scene in Athens 2004, Michael Phelps has been unstoppable in the pool, and currently, the American has more Olympic medals to his name than any other athlete to have competed at the Games. Unfortunately, Phelps announced his retirement after the 2016 Olympics, so we won't be seeing him in Tokyo. AFP
Abhinav Bindra made history when he won a gold medal for India in the 2008 Olympics, but the shooter will no longer be leading the line for his country at the Games, having retired after finishing fourth in the finals of the 10-meter air rifle in 2016. AFP
Another big name to miss out on this edition of the Olympics is 2008 and 2016 gold medals winner Rafael Nadal, who recently announced his decision to pull out of both the Games as well as Wimbledon as a preventative measure to combat potential injuries. AFP
Speaking of tennis, Monica Puig, the 2016 women's singles gold medallist, will also not be participating after undergoing shoulder surgery. AFP
Serena Williams has won just about everything there is to win in tennis, and the Olympics are no exception. The American has four gold medals to her name, including three doubles medals and one for singles. While fans are hoping to see her compete at the Games once again, she has expressed on more than one occasion that she would prefer to sit out the tournament, and it's unlikely we'll be seeing her representing America again. AFP
David Rudisha has been an ever-present figure in middle-distance running over the past few years, winning gold medals in the 800m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. However, due to recurring injuries, the Kenyan has been unable to compete consistently for a couple of years, and as such, he will not be participating in the Games. AFP
Carolina Marin broke Indian hearts when she defeated PV Sindhu in the Rio 2016 women's singles final to claim the gold medal. This time around, she won't be able to repeat the feat, after being forced to miss the tournament through a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. AFP
Neymar enjoyed a very successful campaign at Rio 2016, when he lead his nation's team to a gold medal in front of home fans. This time around however, Neymar has not been picked for the Brazil squad that will participate in Tokyo 2020, and instead, he will be playing in the Copa America. AFP
When it comes to basketball at the Olympics, America are almost invincible, winning 15 of 18 gold medals so far in men's basketball. LeBron James has been part of two of those gold-medal winning teams, but this time around, the Lakers star is likely to miss the tournament, after having said repeatedly that he would sit it out. AFP
Thomas Rohler, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the javelin throw, will miss Tokyo 2020 due to a back injury. Rohler has struggled to stay fit this season, resulting in him barely competing at tournaments this year. AP Photo