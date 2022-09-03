Serena Williams: Catsuit, biker outfit, leopard print, tribute to Flo Jo - many dresses for success

3/10

2004 US Open: Williams’s initial dilemma was whether or not she would be allowed to play at the US Open in knee-high boots rather than tennis shoes. “You can wear them while you’re playing, I’m sure,” she said before removing them. “It’s like a rebel-look, when I’m being really rebellious. I’m just doing things different with the black and the studs. I’m just being a rebel. So maybe I would start out with something like, ‘Serena’s going rebel without a cause’.” Image: AFP