Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her 12th Wimbledon semi-final. AP
Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American Alison...
2/7
Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was playing her first quarter-final at a major tournament. AP
Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was...
3/7
Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1. AP
Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4),...
4/7
Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Halep held serve and then broke back to make it 4-3, winning the set on tiebreaker. In the second set, Halep broke twice for a 5-1 lead and converted her second match point with another forehand. AP
Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Halep...
5/7
Elina Svitolina came from a break down in both sets to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. AP
Elina Svitolina came from a break down in both sets to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 at...
6/7
Barbora Strycova reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Johanna Konta 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Centre Court. AP
Barbora Strycova reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Johanna Konta 7-6 (5), 6-1 on...
7/7
Strycova's only other Grand Slam quarter-final appearance came in 2014 at Wimbledon, where her serve-and-volley style of play is effective on the grass courts. Konta was the last British player remaining in the tournament. AP
Strycova's only other Grand Slam quarter-final appearance came in 2014 at Wimbledon, where her...