1/7 Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her 12th Wimbledon semi-final. AP Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American Alison...

2/7 Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was playing her first quarter-final at a major tournament. AP Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was...

3/7 Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1. AP Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4),...

4/7 Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Halep held serve and then broke back to make it 4-3, winning the set on tiebreaker. In the second set, Halep broke twice for a 5-1 lead and converted her second match point with another forehand. AP Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Halep...

5/7 Elina Svitolina came from a break down in both sets to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. AP Elina Svitolina came from a break down in both sets to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 at...

6/7 Barbora Strycova reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Johanna Konta 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Centre Court. AP Barbora Strycova reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Johanna Konta 7-6 (5), 6-1 on...