1/5 History was written as Real Kashmir FC hosted Churchill Brothers in an I-League encounter at Srinagar’s TRC ground, in what was the first-ever top-flight league football match in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Sameer Mushtaq History was written as Real Kashmir FC hosted Churchill Brothers in an I-League encounter at...

2/5 It was a David versus Goliath encounter of sorts, as Churchill Brothers are two-time former champions from Goa while Real Kashmir FC are in their first season in the I-League. Image: Sameer Mushtaq It was a David versus Goliath encounter of sorts, as Churchill Brothers are two-time former...

3/5 10,521 football fans turned up to watch a football team from the state play in its first-ever I-League match at home. Image: Sameer Mushtaq 10,521 football fans turned up to watch a football team from the state play in its first-ever...

4/5 Churchill Brothers had their goalkeeper James Kithan sent off just before half-time, but they held on gamely despite the pressure from the home side. Image: Sameer Mushtaq Churchill Brothers had their goalkeeper James Kithan sent off just before half-time, but they...