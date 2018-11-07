1/5
History was written as Real Kashmir FC hosted Churchill Brothers in an I-League encounter at Srinagar’s TRC ground, in what was the first-ever top-flight league football match in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Sameer Mushtaq
2/5
It was a David versus Goliath encounter of sorts, as Churchill Brothers are two-time former champions from Goa while Real Kashmir FC are in their first season in the I-League. Image: Sameer Mushtaq
3/5
10,521 football fans turned up to watch a football team from the state play in its first-ever I-League match at home. Image: Sameer Mushtaq
4/5
Churchill Brothers had their goalkeeper James Kithan sent off just before half-time, but they held on gamely despite the pressure from the home side. Image: Sameer Mushtaq
5/5
The home side had stunned reigning champions Minerva Punjab FC in their first game, and will feel like a chance missed out at not having beaten Churchill Brothers, particularly given the one-man advantage. Image: Sameer Mushtaq
