1/10 Sri Lanka bat during their Group A fixture against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, in Australia. Image credits @T20WorldCup

2/10 Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka bats during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Junction Oval on February 29 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Image credits @T20WorldCup

3/10 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur sets the field during the India vs Sri Lanka Group A fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Image credits @T20WorldCup

4/10 Radha Yadav of India (2L) celebrates with Veda Krishnamurthy of India (C) after combining for the wicket of Hansima Karunarathna of Sri Lanka during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on February 29 2020. Image credits @T20WorldCup

5/10 Hasini Perera of Sri Lanka leaves the field after being dismissed by Radha Yadav of India during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Junction Oval on February 29, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Image credits ICC

6/10 Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka (L) and Harshitha Madhavi of Sri Lanka touch gloves during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Junction Oval on February 29, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Image credits ICC

7/10 India's Radha Yadav, centre, returned figures of 4/23 to restrict Sri Lanka to just 113/9 from their 20 overs. Image credits @T20WorldCup

8/10 India's Shafali Verma scored a blistering 34-ball 47 while opening the batting during the Group A fixture against Sri Lanka. Image credits @T20WorldCup

9/10 India's Jemimah Rodrigues clicks a selfie with fans after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their Group A fixture. Image credits @T20WorldCup